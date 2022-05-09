DRC: Governorship elections were a challenge for Tshisekedi ahead of the 2023 poll

Three years seemed like an eternity, and the situation took an unexpected turn. At the end of December 2020, almost all the governors broke their political agreement with the former president and declared that they were joining President Félix Tshisekedi’s fledgling Union Sacrée de la Nation (USN). Richard Muyej, the governor of Luabala, and Zoé Kabila, Joseph Kabila’s younger brother and governor of Tanganyika, were the only people who did not change sides. The provincial members of parliament then dismissed the latter five months later.