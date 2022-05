This is part 1 of a 4-part series

“We will have to increase our defence forces. We will have to increase our border protections. We will be obliged to buy weapons,” the Ivorian head of state, Alassane Ouattara, recently declared in reaction to the announced departure of the French army from Mali.

In this frantic race, African states are increasingly turning to state-owned companies or companies directly linked to producer countries. Russia, which in 2020 became the leading arms exporter on the continent, operates via Rosoboronexport, a state-owned organisation.

Russia, which in 2020 became the leading arms exporter on the continent, operates via Rosoboronexport, a state-owned organisation.

In France, Thales, Safran and Dassault are well established. During his recent visits to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Senegal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was accompanied by Ismail Demir of the Presidency of Defence Industries (SSB in Turkish). An increasingly important military player, Ankara’s ambition is to make the International Defence Industry Fair (Idef), which is held every year in Istanbul, a key meeting place for African decision-makers. In 2021, Erdogan inaugurated the fair with Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio.

Bad press

On the fringes of this regulated trade between clearly identified actors there are still a few rare birds – representatives of a bygone era. These are intermediaries who, for the most part, avoid the spotlight because of the bad press the trade receives.

These men are no Viktor Bout and will probably never match the glamour of Hollywood movie stars. But they embody, each in their own way, a nefarious African business where small arms, second-hand aircraft and armoured vehicles of all kinds are always bought at a premium. We call them arms dealers. They themselves prefer the softer term “arms brokers”. As if to give the impression that one can trade arms in the same way one trades raw materials.

READ MORE Mali: More military equipment from Russia after backlash

In this investigation, we have chosen to focus on three men: Aboubacar Hima, Ivor Ichikowitz and Rafi Dermardirossian. The first, based in Niamey, was at the origin of a major corruption scandal. The second is a “philanthropist” who owns the largest arms company on the continent. The last is a Franco-Lebanese trader in his forties who moved to Ouagadougou in the early 2010s. When and how did they establish themselves in Africa? What are their networks? Whom do they supply? We conducted an investigation.