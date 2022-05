Last November, Also Known As Africa (AKAA) returned to Paris’ Carreau du Temple under the theme of “Back to the Drawing Board”, following two years of the Covid-19 pandemic. Since 6 April and until 24 May, a reduced selection of 14 artists have been showcasing their work at the Manifesta gallery, a former silk workshop located in the heart of Lyon. We came to discover Franco-Beninese artist Leslie Amine’s work. She tells us how the fair came about.