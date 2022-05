Is Fathi Bashagha’s op-ed in The Times fake news? “Libya wants to stand with Britain against Russian aggression,” he wrote in his diatribe against Russia, which was published on the British newspaper’s website on 3 May. The Tobruk parliament’s prime minister did not hold back his insults toward Vladimir Putin.

Drawing parallels between Ukraine and Libya, he condemned President Putin for his involvement in bringing “thousands of Wagner mercenaries […] into [his] country, leaving a wake of destruction”.