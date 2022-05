Gone is the guitar-wielding, wise-cracking rocker look. Aṣa, whose real name is Bukola Elemide, has swapped her huge black glasses – her trademark since the beginning of her career – for flashy tinted lenses. She has even been daring enough to post pictures of herself wearing grillz, the favourite accessory of US rappers, on her Instagram account. This is a sign that the jazz enthusiast – who grew up listening to Ella Fitzgerald and her father’s vinyl records, from Marvin Gaye to Fela Kuti – has done a 180.