The air transport sector is gradually recovering in Africa: in March, passenger revenue per kilometre (PRK) on international traffic increased by 91.8% compared to last year, even if it is lower than it was in March 2019 pre-pandemic, according to figures from the International Air Transport Association. This is a definite upturn in form that manufacturers intend to seize upon to convince the continent’s operators to develop or rejuvenate their fleets.
Kenya Airways, Airlink, Egyptair and Royal Air Maroc… Embraer conquers the African sky
Two years after the failure of its merger with Boeing, Brazilian manufacturer Embraer is redoubling its efforts to sell its sub-150 seat aircraft, which it believes are better suited to the continental market.