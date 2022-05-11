up above

Kenya Airways, Airlink, Egyptair and Royal Air Maroc… Embraer conquers the African sky

By Nelly Fualdes
Posted on Wednesday, 11 May 2022 11:57

EgyptAir Express Embraer ERJ-170 plane parked at Cairo International Airport in Cairo, Egypt April 18, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Two years after the failure of its merger with Boeing, Brazilian manufacturer Embraer is redoubling its efforts to sell its sub-150 seat aircraft, which it believes are better suited to the continental market.

The air transport sector is gradually recovering in Africa: in March, passenger revenue per kilometre (PRK) on international traffic increased by 91.8% compared to last year, even if it is lower than it was in March 2019 pre-pandemic, according to figures from the International Air Transport Association. This is a definite upturn in form that manufacturers intend to seize upon to convince the continent’s operators to develop or rejuvenate their fleets.

