DELAYED JUSTICE

Uganda: Museveni’s anti-bail stance keeps opposition legislators locked up

By Musinguzi Blanshe
Posted on Monday, 16 May 2022 13:51

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni gestures near his herd of Acholi cattle at his farm in Kisozi settlement of Gomba district, in the Central Region of Uganda, January 16, 2022. Picture taken January 16, 2022. REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa - RC2C0S9FHGH5

Two members of Uganda's parliament have remained locked up for almost eight months as President Yoweri Museveni takes a hard stance against granting bail to defendants in one of his latest ploys to curb the opposition.

Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana of opposition leader Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) were arrested in September on murder and terrorism charges following several killings in Uganda’s southern Buganda region. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, won the region in the presidential election last year that saw Museveni re-elected to a sixth term despite a campaign marred by widespread allegations of violence and fraud.

