Uganda: Museveni’s anti-bail stance keeps opposition legislators locked up

Muhammad Ssegirinya and Allan Ssewanyana of opposition leader Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) were arrested in September on murder and terrorism charges following several killings in Uganda’s southern Buganda region. Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, won the region in the presidential election last year that saw Museveni re-elected to a sixth term despite a campaign marred by widespread allegations of violence and fraud.

