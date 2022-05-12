Regional threat

Togo suffers its first deadly jihadist attack

By Nadoun Coulibaly
Posted on Thursday, 12 May 2022 11:56

The attack on the Togo and Burkina Faso border on the night of 10 to 11 May 2022 © All rights reserved

It was probably only a matter of time, as terrorist groups are targeting the countries of the subregion one by one.

On the night of 10-11 May, at around 3 am, a military post in the locality of Kpékpakandi, not far from the border with Burkina Faso, was attacked. For the first time in a terrorist attack, there were casualties among the army.

READ MORE Togo: Who killed Sylvanus Olympio, the father of Togolese independence?

According to our information, the heavily armed assailants arrived in dozens, perched on motorcycles, and opened fire on the Togolese military. An exchange of fire ensued, but the surprise effect played in the attackers’ favour, and they managed to take control of the post.

Images showing the violence are already circulating on social media, such as those showing a burned pickup and a wounded soldier being chased.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics