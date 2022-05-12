infrastructure destruction

Ethiopia: Tigray’s economy destroyed by civil war

By Ethiopia Insight
Posted on Thursday, 12 May 2022 11:20

An Afari militia member walks next to a house destroyed in the fight between the Ethiopian National Defence Forces (ENDF) and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in Kasagita town, Afar region, Ethiopia, February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri

Sixteen months into the conflict in northern Ethiopia, Tigray lies in ruins. Almost every aspect of the region’s social, cultural, economic, and infrastructural assets has been damaged.

 This article was published in partnership with Ethiopia Insight. 

After federal forces retreated from the regional capital in July 2021, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed indicated that the so-called “law-enforcement operation” was designed to reduce Tigray’s power by diminishing Mekelle’s economic stature.

He stated: “It [Mekelle] is not at this time any different from Abiy-Adi, Sheraro, or Beshasha. It is no longer a centre with any power as it now stands… Based on the reality now, when it is seen militarily, it has nothing. There is nothing that makes it a centre or which makes it appealing to us, as it was when we first went there.”

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics