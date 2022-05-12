Ethiopia: Tigray’s economy destroyed by civil war

This article was published in partnership with Ethiopia Insight.

After federal forces retreated from the regional capital in July 2021, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed indicated that the so-called “law-enforcement operation” was designed to reduce Tigray’s power by diminishing Mekelle’s economic stature.

He stated: “It [Mekelle] is not at this time any different from Abiy-Adi, Sheraro, or Beshasha. It is no longer a centre with any power as it now stands… Based on the reality now, when it is seen militarily, it has nothing. There is nothing that makes it a centre or which makes it appealing to us, as it was when we first went there.”