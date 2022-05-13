Kenya: Agritech firms whet funders’ appetite for ‘highly untapped’ sector

Four months earlier, another major startup in the same sector, Twiga Foods – which uses technology to build supply chains in food and retail distribution – raised $50m in its latest funding round. In total, the company has raised more than $100m in debt and equity, having raised $30m in its series B round in 2019. The startup’s founders, Grant Brooke and Peter Njonjo have plans to expand into the rest of the continent.

