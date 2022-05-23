A pregnant woman was among the 22 activists arrested as was the mother of a six-month-old child, jailed for more than 48 hours along with her infant son.
Angola: Spanish tech firm accused of helping ruling MPLA steal elections
Ahead of Angola's general elections set for August, protesters were out in full force in April demanding the release of political prisoners and the need for this year's polls to be both free and fair. At the heart of the protests has also been the government's controversial hiring of a Spanish company. But the response of the Angolan police to those protests in Luanda was both swift and harsh, leading many to wonder how fair this year's polls will be.