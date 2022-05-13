Misinformation

Botswana: Former president Khama claims continued harassment by President Masisi

By Carien du Plessis
Posted on Friday, 13 May 2022 16:43

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi speaks to Reuters at the One & Only Hotel as the African Mining Indaba 2022 takes place, in Cape Town, South Africa, May 10, 2022. REUTERS/Shelley Christians

The Botswana government has rubbished claims by former president Ian Khama that his successor, Mokgweetsi Masisi, was harassing him. Masisi himself refuses to speak on the matter himself.

Press secretary to Masisi, Bathlhalefi Leagajang, said there are more important things to do. “The President has an economy to run, and to resuscitate from the hardships of Covid-19,” he told The Africa Report on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba in Cape Town this week. Masisi is one of the presidents from the Southern African region who attended the summit to interact with investors.

“He’s got a nation to save from Covid-19, and he’s got the manifesto deliverables to work on. That’s what the President is laser-focused on. He’s got no time to be discussing former president Khama. He’s got more important things to deal with, not [former] president Khama.”

READ MORE Former Botswana president Ian Khama claims Masisi is 'targeting my family'

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics