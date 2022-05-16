Kenya: Top 7 election issues facing Raila and Ruto

1. Economic growth

When the government recently released a report showing the economy had recorded its highest growth in 11 years, many Kenyans were baffled.

The Economic Survey 2022, launched early in May, stated that the economy bounced back from recession in 2020 to grow by 7.5% last year – the highest since 2010.

Kenya finds itself in a precarious situation despite a remarkable 7.5 per cent economic growth recorded in 2021 as inflation threatens to stagnate the growth of core sectors of the economy.https://t.co/CUtqtaClKh — K24 TV (@K24Tv) May 12, 2022

“They say the economy grew, yet I have not felt it in my pocket. My purchasing power has been declining since the Covid-19 outbreak,” says Joseph Ochieng, a mechanic in Nairobi’s Embakasi estate.