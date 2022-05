Since then, Bangui has faced opposition from the Banque des États d’Afrique Centrale (BEAC), including its governor, Chad’s Abbas Mahamat Tolli. But FAT does not intend to back down and has planned to present the new Central African digital currency in a few days in Dubai.

In addition to the monetary and budgetary gamble – intended to give a boost to public finances that are in a catastrophic situation – the head of state is applying a strategy of breaking with France. According to our sources, this strategy has been pushed for months by five collaborators: ministers Sani Yalo, Pascal Bida Koyagbele, Fidèle Gouandjika and Rameaux-Claude Bireau, as well as his chief of staff Donatien Maleyombo.

An anti-French quintet