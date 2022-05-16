game on

Biden eyes September UN session for US – Africa summit

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Monday, 16 May 2022 10:15

The annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the annual National Peace Officers' Memorial Service at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S. May 15, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

US President Joe Biden is tentatively looking to host African leaders in Washington in mid-September as time rapidly runs out for him to hold his promised follow-up to the 2014 Leaders Summit this year.

With the crisis in Ukraine taking up much of its diplomatic bandwidth, the US administration is hoping to gather heads of state from across the continent over two days sometime between 13 September and 27 September. The dates coincide with the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, when many world leaders already plan to visit the United States.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics