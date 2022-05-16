With the crisis in Ukraine taking up much of its diplomatic bandwidth, the US administration is hoping to gather heads of state from across the continent over two days sometime between 13 September and 27 September. The dates coincide with the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, when many world leaders already plan to visit the United States.
Biden eyes September UN session for US – Africa summit
US President Joe Biden is tentatively looking to host African leaders in Washington in mid-September as time rapidly runs out for him to hold his promised follow-up to the 2014 Leaders Summit this year.