This is part 1 of a 5-part series

African debt… Often presented as a burden, it has this annoying tendency to return like a boomerang every time we think we have finally tamed it. It was thought to be more or less under control, but in the last two years, African debt has once again been at the heart of debates. This is largely due to the Covid-19 crisis as well as the economic and social emergencies that countries on the continent have suddenly found themselves facing.