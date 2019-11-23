DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Nigeria’s Tijjani Muhammad-Bande: tough time to be a diplomat

Talking Africa podcast

Zimbabwe after Mugabe, plus ça change…

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Saturday, 23 November 2019 11:12

The violent crackdown on Zimbabwe's opposition continues.

Well-connected businessmen continue to strip the state of resources, despite famine conditions. The same politicians and securocrats maintain their grip.

So what might actually drive change?

We ask Alex Magaisa, a lawyer who helped draft Zimbabwe’s constitution, and worked with the opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai in the government of national unity in 2012-13.

———
