Is Africa really sick with debt? Less alarmist views are emerging…

By Gaëlle Arenson
Posted on Wednesday, 8 June 2022 11:40

The number of African countries at risk of debt distress has doubled since Covid-19, but only three of them have opted for debt restructuring. At the same time, the issuance of eurobonds has continued. Is this a sign of a new maturity?

Paris, 22 March. The debate, organised by the Franklin law firm, on the renegotiation of the sovereign debt of low-income countries, particularly those in Africa, is lively. The divergence of views between Michel Sapin and Lionel Zinsou is obvious. The former, an ex-French economy and finance minister, is concerned about the resumption of debt service payments in these countries, which are unable to sustain their liabilities. “We are at a crucial moment; decisions must be made to avoid irreparable damage,” he says.

