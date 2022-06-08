Is Africa really sick with debt? Less alarmist views are emerging…

Paris, 22 March. The debate, organised by the Franklin law firm, on the renegotiation of the sovereign debt of low-income countries, particularly those in Africa, is lively. The divergence of views between Michel Sapin and Lionel Zinsou is obvious. The former, an ex-French economy and finance minister, is concerned about the resumption of debt service payments in these countries, which are unable to sustain their liabilities. “We are at a crucial moment; decisions must be made to avoid irreparable damage,” he says.