Paris, 22 March. The debate, organised by the Franklin law firm, on the renegotiation of the sovereign debt of low-income countries, particularly those in Africa, is lively. The divergence of views between Michel Sapin and Lionel Zinsou is obvious. The former, an ex-French economy and finance minister, is concerned about the resumption of debt service payments in these countries, which are unable to sustain their liabilities. “We are at a crucial moment; decisions must be made to avoid irreparable damage,” he says.
Is Africa really sick with debt? Less alarmist views are emerging…
The number of African countries at risk of debt distress has doubled since Covid-19, but only three of them have opted for debt restructuring. At the same time, the issuance of eurobonds has continued. Is this a sign of a new maturity?