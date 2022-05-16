Green transition

ENI has placed Africa at the heart of its energy transition strategy

By Valentin Grille
Posted on Monday, 16 May 2022 12:20

Côte d'Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara and ENI CEO Claudio Descalzi during a press conference on 10 December 2021 at the presidential palace in Abidjan. © Sia KAMBOU / AFP

The Italian oil and gas major ENI, which has a unique network and over 60 years of experience in Africa, is placing the continent at the heart of its energy transition strategy.

Claudio Descalzi met with many people in April, including President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi in Cairo, Bruno Itoua, the Congolese Minister of hydrocarbons, in Brazzaville, and Toufik Hakkar, the CEO of Sonatrach, in Algiers. As a matter of fact, ENI’s chairman and CEO have signed many contracts, always under the watchful eye of either Italy’s prime minister Mario Draghi, or Luigi Di Maio, the foreign affairs minister.

The 30%-state-owned Italian oil and gas company has assumed its role as an agent of the country’s energy sovereignty, at a time when Russian gas is expected to come to an end. Before the Ukraine offensive, Russian gas represented 45% of Rome’s gas imports.

