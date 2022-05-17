US: Biden reverses Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Somalia

The US president has approved a request from Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, which authorises the military to deploy Special Operations forces to Somalia. Biden has also reportedly approved the Pentagon’s request for standing authority to target about a dozen suspected leaders of the East African Al Qaeda affiliate.

.@PentagonPresSec: @POTUS has authorized the Department of Defense to return a small, persistent U.S. military presence to Somalia. This decision was based on a request from @SecDef, advice from senior commanders, and concern for our troops. pic.twitter.com/mm0hJqQZJd — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) May 16, 2022