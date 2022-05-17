Back in action

US: Biden reverses Trump’s withdrawal of troops from Somalia

By Julian Pecquet
Posted on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 14:41

U.S. Army paratroopers deploy to provide airfield security at Manda Bay
U.S. Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5, 2020. U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Daniel Hernandez/Handout via REUTERS.

President Joe Biden is sending several hundred troops back to Somalia to combat what the US is describing as a resurgent Al-Shabaab militant group following the Donald Trump administration’s withdrawal from the country.

The US president has approved a request from Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, which authorises the military to deploy Special Operations forces to Somalia. Biden has also reportedly approved the Pentagon’s request for standing authority to target about a dozen suspected leaders of the East African Al Qaeda affiliate.

