1. Historic nominee

A native of Mobile, Alabama, in the American Deep South, Austin serves in the most racially diverse administration in US history as the first African-American to ever lead the military.

He was born in 1953, just five years after the US armed forces were desegregated, and has pledged to create opportunities for minorities in the military so they can rise to the top and help ensure that he is “not the last African American secretary of defence”.

2. Military leader