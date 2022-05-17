Outrage in Conakry

Guinea: Doumbouya and political parties harden their tone

By Diawo Barry
Posted on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 11:04

Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya, president of the CNRD, has been president of the transitional government since 5 September 2021. © Sunday Alamba/AP/SIPA

The ban on demonstrations announced on 13 May by the "Comité National de Rassemblement pour le Développement" (CNRD) has caused an outcry in Conakry. The parties plan to coordinate their response at a series of meetings taking place in the near future.

Does Guinea’s military have a short memory? When Mamadi Doumbouya overthrew Alpha Condé on 5 September, he pointed out that the former president seemed to govern badly and not respect public freedoms.

20 days later, he had a Transitional Charter promulgated, which pledged – in Article 2 – to ensure “the promotion and protection of human rights and public freedoms.”

“The fundamental rights and freedoms are recognised and their exercise is guaranteed to citizens under the conditions and in the forms provided for by the law,” read Article 8. “No exceptional or emergency situation shall justify violations of human rights.”

