Guinea: Doumbouya and political parties harden their tone

Does Guinea’s military have a short memory? When Mamadi Doumbouya overthrew Alpha Condé on 5 September, he pointed out that the former president seemed to govern badly and not respect public freedoms.

20 days later, he had a Transitional Charter promulgated, which pledged – in Article 2 – to ensure “the promotion and protection of human rights and public freedoms.”

“The fundamental rights and freedoms are recognised and their exercise is guaranteed to citizens under the conditions and in the forms provided for by the law,” read Article 8. “No exceptional or emergency situation shall justify violations of human rights.”