Senegal’s maiden offshore oil production pushed to 2023

Burundi’s Rainbow Rare Earths expands exploration to Zimbabwe
Rainbow Rare Earths, the London-listed company which mines in Burundi, is expanding exploration to Zimbabwe, CEO George Bennett told The Africa Report in an interview.
Senegal’s first offshore oil development has run into trouble. The deepwater oil discovery at Sangomar Block, off the coast of Senegal, will only start operating in 2023 - that’s two years later than originally planned.
This is the second postponement for the lucrative oil project.
In 2014, Sangomar was billed as the largest conventional oil discovery in the world. Situated 90 kilometres off Senegal’s southern coastline, oil production was initially scheduled to begin in 2021.
Several state sources are blaming the delays on changes in “investment strategy for the production, storage, and [the] unloading platform” by the consortium holding the block, which includes the Scottish junior, Cairn Energy, Australia’s Woodside, FAR Limited and Petrosen.
The consortium has decided to purchase an oil storage and offloading production vessel from the Japanese supplier Modec. This comes after discussions to lease the vessel.
The consortium will provide a $1.2 billion investment in proportion to the shares each party holds, according to a source close to the Presidency in charge of oil issues. They also point out that Petrosen owns 18% of the offshore field.
There are still a few administrative hurdles to cross. The consortium must first submit a final investment decision to the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy on 2 December.
The ministry will then propose a decree to President Macky Sall to authorise the start-up of Sangomar’s operation before Senegal can join the ranks of the world’s oil producing nations.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
The continent's leading e-merchant has suspended its online sales site in Cameroon for an indefinite period of time. At least 200 employees find themselves without work, while the group's losses are accumulating, despite rising sales.
