The company is now hoping to expand in Africa, with new announcements expected by the end of the year.

Monthiry speaks of the ambition of the company to invest $4.5bn in Tullow Ghana’s two large deposits, with new wells drilled and better management of downtime, hoping to generate $12bn in revenue for Ghana’s government.

TAR: After hitting a difficult patch in 2019, Tullow turned around its culture from a company that was good at striking oil to a company that is an efficient user of its oil resources?