Ghana: ‘Turnaround will generate $12bn in revenues’ – Tullow

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Tuesday, 17 May 2022 16:11

Africa-focused oil explorer Tullow hit the buffers in 2019; a string of problems with its Ghana operations led to the resignation of CEO Paul McDade, and dividends were scrapped. Two years later, the company is bouncing back, buoyed by better control of its productive assets and a culture reset, says Tullow Ghana MD Wissam Al-Monthiry.

The company is now hoping to expand in Africa, with new announcements expected by the end of the year.

Monthiry speaks of the ambition of the company to invest $4.5bn in Tullow Ghana’s two large deposits, with new wells drilled and better management of downtime, hoping to generate $12bn in revenue for Ghana’s government.

TAR: After hitting a difficult patch in 2019, Tullow turned around its culture from a company that was good at striking oil to a company that is an efficient user of its oil resources?

