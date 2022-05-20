BAT-Kenya lobbying for tax reduction to give Lyft a lifeline in Africa

In a submission to parliament’s Finance Committee, BAT Kenya argued that the proposed over-100% increase on excise duty spells doom for its KSh2.7bn ($25m) nicotine pouch plant, which is currently under construction.

“If not reviewed, the proposal will result in our inability to launch these products, foreclosing what should have been a new revenue stream for the government,” says BAT Kenya Managing Director Crispin Achola, while warning of possible relocation.

“Our factory will no longer be commercially viable,” he says.