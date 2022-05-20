up in smoke

BAT-Kenya lobbying for tax reduction to give Lyft a lifeline in Africa

By Herald Aloo
Posted on Friday, 20 May 2022 12:01

Lyft nicotine pouch (photo: twitter)
Lyft nicotine pouch (photo: twitter)

British American Tobacco (BAT), through its Kenya subsidiary, is lobbying the government to slash a proposed tax hike on a yet-to-be launched nicotine pouch – a move expected to boost company profit, cement dominance in the African market, and compensate for the dipping cigarette use in Europe.

In a submission to parliament’s Finance Committee, BAT Kenya argued that the proposed over-100% increase on excise duty spells doom for its KSh2.7bn ($25m) nicotine pouch plant, which is currently under construction.

READ MORE British American Tobacco tactics in Africa a form of 'modern-day colonialism' says report

“If not reviewed, the proposal will result in our inability to launch these products, foreclosing what should have been a new revenue stream for the government,” says BAT Kenya Managing Director Crispin Achola, while warning of possible relocation.

“Our factory will no longer be commercially viable,” he says.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business