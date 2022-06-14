African debt: What about the role of rating agencies?

Should we stop making a fuss about African debt?
The economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis have revived fears about the indebtedness of African countries. Is this alarmism justified? We investigate this question in our four-part series.
By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 17:50
The global leaders in financial ratings for debt are once again facing a salvo of criticism from some 60 development actors. Here are some explanations and responses from the institutions in question.
This is part 3 of a 5-part series
“A detailed analysis showed that 61 of 154 rated sovereigns were downgraded by at least one of the three major rating agencies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Developing countries were [affected] by almost all sovereign downgrades, negative outlooks and rating revisions,” says the Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2022, which was published on 12 April.
