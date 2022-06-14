Drawing parallels

African debt: What about the role of rating agencies?

In depth
This article is part of the dossier: Africa’s new debt deals

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Tuesday, 14 June 2022 17:50

The global leaders in financial ratings for debt are once again facing a salvo of criticism from some 60 development actors. Here are some explanations and responses from the institutions in question.

This is part 3 of a 5-part series

“A detailed analysis showed that 61 of 154 rated sovereigns were downgraded by at least one of the three major rating agencies during the Covid-19 pandemic. Developing countries were [affected] by almost all sovereign downgrades, negative outlooks and rating revisions,” says the Financing for Sustainable Development Report 2022, which was published on 12 April.

READ MORE 'Africa's debt situation remains worrying....but there's good news'

Also in this in Depth:
fears revived

Should we stop making a fuss about African debt?

The economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis have revived fears about the indebtedness of African countries. Is this alarmism justified? We investigate this question in our four-part series.

positive sign?

Is Africa really in a debt crisis?

The number of African countries at risk of debt distress has doubled since Covid-19, but only three of them have opted for debt restructuring. At the same time, the issuance of Eurobonds has continued. Is this a sign of a new maturity?

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.