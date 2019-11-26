Didier Drogba eyes Côte d’Ivoire’s top job in football

Kenya: Nairobi’s Governor Sonko under pressure from legal past
An old prison sentence, and a possible escape, have come back to haunt Nairobi’s capricious governor, as he faces the biggest fight of his life.
By Alexis Billebault
Posted on Tuesday, 26 November 2019 08:44
Less than two weeks ago, on 14 November, Didier Drogba made it clear that he wants to become the next president of the Ivory Coast Football Federation. The former Elephants captain would succeed Augustin Sidy Diallo for the top job.
Eugène Diomandé will also be feeling a little less alone. The president of Séwé Sport de San Pedro was the first to officially announce his candidacy for the position.
The vote is scheduled for the first half of 2020.
Drogba, 41, is the former captain of Chelsea Football Club (106 caps, 65 goals between 2002 and 2014). He’s heading back to his country of birth to compete for a different prize.
Didier Drogba was speaking after meeting representatives of Division 3 clubs, which are part of the Electoral College, in Abidjan.
At Sofitel Hôtel Ivoire in Cocody, the former Marseille and Chelsea striker organised a meeting with the League 1 and League 2 clubs.
Salif Bictogo, President of the Stella Club of Adjamé (League 2), believes that “Drogba can bring something innovative. He just needs to be well surrounded, because the real leaders are those who know how to delegate”.
Augustin Sidy Diallo, the current president of Ivory Coast football who is completing his second term, has not yet announced whether he will run for a third term.
But he is the target of much criticism from a majority of Ivorian football players. They accuse him of inaction, poor financial management, but also for having made a personal profit.
Meanwhile, in Abidjan, Drogba is presenting his “Renaissance” project to voters, focusing on five main themes: the legal and regulatory framework for the practice, football stakeholders, infrastructure, the economy of industry, and the development of football medicine.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
