Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal…countries where debt has exploded

Should we stop making a fuss about African debt?
The economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis have revived fears about the indebtedness of African countries. Is this alarmism justified? We investigate this question in our four-part series.
By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Wednesday, 15 June 2022 11:38
The level of external debt has risen sharply since 2015, but not all countries are in the same boat. Their capacity to cope with the challenge differs greatly. We look into this situation in part 4 of our series.
This is part 4 of a 5-part series
The resurgence of a financial crisis in sub-Saharan Africa, similar to those of the 1990s and 2000s, seems unlikely – although not excluded. However, there is no doubt that the level of debt owed by countries in the region has increased dramatically over the past half-dozen years. Between 2015 and 2020, the public external debt stock of sub-Saharan countries increased by 67.5% to $454bn, according to the World Bank.
Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.