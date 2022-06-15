Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, Senegal…countries where debt has exploded

This is part 4 of a 5-part series

The resurgence of a financial crisis in sub-Saharan Africa, similar to those of the 1990s and 2000s, seems unlikely – although not excluded. However, there is no doubt that the level of debt owed by countries in the region has increased dramatically over the past half-dozen years. Between 2015 and 2020, the public external debt stock of sub-Saharan countries increased by 67.5% to $454bn, according to the World Bank.