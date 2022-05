However, the South African poultry industry has a bone to pick with cheap chicken imports from Brazil, the US, and some EU countries – Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Spain – that it says threaten the viability of the key domestic agricultural sub-sector.

SAFTU says government has failed to limit massive imports of chicken from the EU and Brazil. The South African Federation of Trade Unions says chicken imports have already cost South Africa thousands of jobs. Courtesy #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/w2uITEwuVo — eNCA (@eNCA) March 12, 2020

The South African Poultry Association (SAPA) successfully petitioned the country’s International Trade Administration Commission (ITAC) to impose provisional anti-dumping duties on chicken imports from Brazil, the US, and the EU.