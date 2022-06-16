Are banks in the hot seat?

This is part 5 of a 5-part series

To cope with the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, sub-Saharan states have become increasingly indebted to private creditors. These include private banks, such as Barclays in Mauritius and Botswana, Bank of Africa in Burkina Faso, BGFI Holding Corporation in Gabon, investment funds, and even commodity traders (Glencore in Chad).

‘Sovereign-bank link’