Are banks in the hot seat?

Should we stop making a fuss about African debt?
The economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis have revived fears about the indebtedness of African countries. Is this alarmism justified? We investigate this question in our four-part series.
By Yara Rizk
Posted on Thursday, 16 June 2022 12:03
In a recent note, the IMF warns against the growing interdependence between banks and governments. According to the institution, this is a relationship that could sustain “a vicious circle” in these times of crisis.
This is part 5 of a 5-part series
To cope with the economic and social consequences of the pandemic, sub-Saharan states have become increasingly indebted to private creditors. These include private banks, such as Barclays in Mauritius and Botswana, Bank of Africa in Burkina Faso, BGFI Holding Corporation in Gabon, investment funds, and even commodity traders (Glencore in Chad).
