The 2019 terrorist attack on Nairobi’s Dusit D2 hotel and office complex, which killed 22 people, exposed a new tactic the Somali-based militant group Al-Shabaab had adopted on Kenyan targets.

Unlike other terrorist attacks – the Westgate Shopping Mall in 2013 which killed 68, and the Garissa University in 2015 which claimed the lives of 148 people – where foreign fighters were the ring leaders, the Dusit one had Kenyans as the main planners and executioners.