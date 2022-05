Debt levels in Africa are now higher than before the pandemic and rising US interest rates are increasing the risk-free rate globally, Gill says.

Research from S&P predicts that the Fed will raise rates at least another three times this year, by 50 basis points each time. S&P projects a further four or five increases in 2023. So the danger is that the flow of non-resident debt finance into Africa will be “highly volatile,” Gill says. Building up domestic savings rates to insulate against resulting volatility in non-resident lending inflows is “clearly the best way forward.”