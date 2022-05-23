DRC: Equity Bank looks after its margins in Kinshasa

According to an investor note released in May, Equity Bank Group’s Congolese subsidiary EquityBCDC recorded a first quarter net banking revenue of KSh6.2bn ($53.6m), with an after-tax profit of KSh1.4bn ($12.1m). This is nearly four times the level of its net profit during the first quarter of 2021 (KSh0.4bn), which was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, and more than the profit achieved in the whole of 2019.