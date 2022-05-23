Expansion efforts

DRC: Equity Bank looks after its margins in Kinshasa

By Joël Té-Léssia Assoko
Posted on Monday, 23 May 2022 10:29

Equity Bank's executive director James Mwangi faces investors at the bank's headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, 12 November 2019. © Njeri Mwangi / Reuters.

EquityBCDC's accelerated march to "high returns" resumed during the first quarter of 2022, with approximately $12m in net income. Furthermore, the group plans to pursue its investment strategy.

According to an investor note released in May, Equity Bank Group’s Congolese subsidiary EquityBCDC recorded a first quarter net banking revenue of KSh6.2bn ($53.6m), with an after-tax profit of KSh1.4bn ($12.1m). This is nearly four times the level of its net profit during the first quarter of 2021 (KSh0.4bn), which was hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic, and more than the profit achieved in the whole of 2019.

