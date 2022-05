Exhibition

Beware, Babylon

South African multimedia artist Tracey Rose inhabits the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary Art Africa in Cape Town until 28 August.

The museum says: ‘This body of work is an important investigation around post-apartheid legacies and liberation movements, and uses the body – often Rose’s own body – as a site for protest, outrage, resistance and pertinent discourse.’

Named after Rose’s iconic 2015 installation Shooting Down Babylon (The Art of War), this retrospective runs the gamut of her film, performances and paintings investigating identity, rituals and violence over three decades. It includes ten new commissions and a programme of performative interventions by the artists.