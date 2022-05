However, with the trade finance gap in Africa at $81bn, according to the Africa Development Bank, the new facility is unlikely to make a dent in Africa’s supply chain financing needs.

“What we must recognise is that this is a step in the right direction,” says Parvaiz Dalal, global head of supply chain finance at Citi.

“Once the facility is underway and proven to be successful, we are confident that other partners will come to the continent and provide more supply chain finance solutions,” he says.