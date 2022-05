Though the two governments have praised it as a success, some analysts say Operation Shujaa (]’bravery’) hasn’t achieved much, apart from scattering the Islamic State-affiliated Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and pushing them out of bases they had occupied for decades.

In Kampala, President Yoweri Museveni’s government has been tight-lipped since the operation kicked off last fall, refusing to brief parliament as the constitution requires. When the defence ministry requested about $25m to fund the operation in January, members of parliament rejected it.