RIGHT OF REPLY

The presidency in the DRC refutes the idea that security sector overhauls are part of a power struggle between Tshisekedi and Kabila.

Following the publication of the article “DRC: Félix Tshisekedi wants to take over the services that manage his security“, on 25 November, we received a request of right of reply from the spokesperson for the Presidency of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which we publish below:

“Your article on the security of the Head of State contains many untruths that must be corrected for your readers.

While it is true that the system in charge of the President’s security is subject to alterations, as happens all over the world, it is totally unfounded to say that this is a “fundamental overhaul” and even less that the President fears for his security, which is ensured by elements whose professionalism is well established.

More seriously, you imply, through an anonymous quotation, that this would be an essential prerequisite for engaging in an arm wrestling match with former Head of State Joseph Kabila, which is obviously false.

It would be useful to remind your readers that Cach and FCC, the respective formations of Félix Tshisekedi and Joseph Kabila, are allied in a coalition. And that both maintain respectful relationships in the general interest.”

This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.