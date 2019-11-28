South Africa: Storm clouds gather around ArcelorMittal SA

How the green economy will benefit copper miners
Billionaire founder of Ivanhoe Mines, Robert Friedland, sees the global effort to reduce carbon emissions as a lucrative opportunity for the mining sector.
By Xolisa Phillip, in Johannesburg
Posted on Thursday, 28 November 2019 16:18
ArcelorMittal SA shutting down steel plants from coast to coast is strengthening the case for opponents of the privatisation of state-owned entities (SOEs).
More than 500 workers at the small seaside town of Saldanha in the Western Cape stand to lose their jobs after Arcelor announced it was winding down its steel plant in the area.
The move forms part of Arcelor’s review of its strategic asset footprint, which looks set to affect the company’s operations in Newcastle, KwaZulu-Natal, as well. The review encompasses the company’s entire steel portfolio in South Africa. However, its coking business and impending acquisitions will not be affected.
With growth of just 1% in South Africa, closures and job losses are mounting across the economy.
Back in 2006, ArcelorMittal South Africa’s parent company, ArcelorMittal, completed its acquisition of and merger with state-owned steel producer Iscor (the South African Iron and Steel Industrial Corporation) at the height of the commodities super cycle.
That commodities streak was fuelled by China’s insatiable appetite for steel, driven by the country’s economic surge and construction boom.
ArcelorMittal’s merger with Iscor and the formation of ArcelorMittal South Africa resulted in the creation of the world’s biggest steel producer, and the dominant player in the rest of the continent.
But a slowdown in China’s economy and the country’s massive steel stockpiles have reversed the initial gains ArcelorMittal made after its entry into South Africa.
Domestically, South Africa’s construction sector is in a growth chokehold and a state of sustained decline.
The South African government’s infrastructure programme has failed to gain sufficient traction. These factors have put a damper on steel demand, as well as exports.
In the six months ended 30 June 2019, ArcelorMittal South Africa reported:
The company posted an operating loss of R222m, and announced it was restructuring.
ArcelorMittal South Africa is often used as a cautionary tale of why the government should not allow private companies to take over SOEs.
In the wake of increasing financial rescue packages to SOEs, many have called for the South African government to consider selling some of its parastatals to private sector players.
Unions have resisted this call. Some union formations have pointed to the jobs crisis at ArcelorMittal South Africa and other companies, saying when the initial Iscor deal was sold privatisation was billed as the solution to ensure the erstwhile state-owned steel operator’s long-term sustainability.
