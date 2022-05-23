Rough neighbourhood

Ghana: Government on high alert as terrorism spreads across West Africa

By Jonas Nyabor
Posted on Monday, 23 May 2022 12:36

Boureima Dicko, 70, who recently fled attacks by Islamist militants in northern Burkina Faso is pictured at a camp for internally displaced people (IDPs) in the capital Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, January 29 , 2022. Picture taken January 29, 2022. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Globally renowned as an oasis of peace and security, Ghana is increasingly worried following a spate of terrorist attacks in neighboring countries and lingering political and ethnic tensions at home.

The 2022 Global Terrorism Index from Australia’s Institute for Economics and Peace shows that the Sahel has become a global epicentre for violent extremism, with Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger accounting for three of the 10 countries with the largest increases in terrorism-related deaths in 2021. Recent attacks in neighbouring Togo and Côte d’Ivoire reveal that the threat is growing, leading Ghanaian authorities to raise the alarm.

