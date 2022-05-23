ogun politics

Nigeria: 10 things to know about Senator Amosun, presidential aspirant

By 'Tofe Ayeni
Posted on Monday, 23 May 2022 15:40

Senator Ibikunle Amosun

APC Ogun Central District Senator Ibikunle Amosun has completed his two terms as governor of Ogun State in 2015 and is now eyeing Nigeria's top political office. That means he will be battling heavy weights such as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Lagos godfather Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the party’s presidential ticket. How likely is he to win? We break down the top 10 things to know about Amosun.

1. Presidential ambition

Amosun has declared his intention to run for the presidency and has bought the N100m ($240,673) APC presidential form. Surprisingly, although he and Ekiti State Governor Fayemi are both looking to be the APC presidential candidate, they attended each other’s declaration events.

READ MORE Nigeria: Presidential candidate's marriage to a 13-year-old girl resurfaces

It is unlikely that they are colluding to run together, as the APC is sticking to the Nigerian political system of zoning, and therefore two south-westerners are unlikely to take the ticket. It is more probable that they are simply showing support for each other.

Other Ogun State natives, Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo and pastor Tunde Bakare (Buhari’s 2011 running mate) are both looking to run under the APC ticket as well.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Woman casts her vote during national elections at the capital Luanda
Voting wrongs

Angola: Spanish tech firm accused of helping ruling MPLA steal elections

Ahead of Angola's general elections set for August, protesters were out in full force in April demanding the release of political prisoners and ... the need for this year's polls to be both free and fair. At the heart of the protests has also been the government's controversial hiring of a Spanish company. But the response of the Angolan police to those protests in Luanda was both swift and harsh, leading many to wonder how fair this year's polls will be.