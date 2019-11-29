Nigeria’s ruling APC starts to push PDP out of electoral strongholds

DRC Presidency refutes reports of security overhaul tension
By Oluwatosin Adeshokan, in Lagos
Posted on Friday, 29 November 2019 08:56
Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ran an tough campaign in the Niger Delta’s governorship elections to win the People's Democratic Party (PDP) stronghold of Bayelsa for the very first time in the party’s history.
Despite assurances by the electoral commission and state security agencies, the November 16 governorship and senatorial elections in Kogi and Bayelsa have been described as one of the worst in the country’s history.
In Kogi, arsonists torched the home of the PDP’s Women Leader Salome Abuh, burning her alive. At least six others have reportedly been killed, but the death toll continues to rise. The PDP’s Dino Melaye’s nephew was shot in the Ayetoro ward 01 unit. Reports say he died on Sunday morning after arriving at hospital.
In Bayelsa, there were numerous reports of armed thugs, and men dressed in military uniforms, hijacking voting materials. In the Ayanma ward of Ogbia LGA, voting materials were allegedly set alight. An electoral officer was reported to have disappeared.
The violence and irregularities in the Bayelsa and Kogi elections resemble recent elections in Ekiti, Ondo, and Osun states.
At least 233 people died as a result of election violence between 14 October 2018 and 20 February 2019 according to Nigerian risk consultancy SBM.
Several local journalists and observers say they were attacked and threatened while covering the Bayelsa and Kogi state elections. Security officers also allegedly denied accredited journalists entry into the collation centres.
Bayelsa has a history of post-election violence.
Kogi State Police Chief, Hakeem Busari says 40,000 security personnel were deployed to protect people and property during the elections.
He blamed the violence on thugs dressed in police uniform. A day before the vote, they stormed a hotel in Lokoja, attacking Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde and other PDP leaders.
But Minister of State for Petroleum Resources Timipre Sylva praised the elections, saying they were conducted better than the polls four years ago.
During his election campaign, the APC’s Yahaya Bello assembled a star-studded cast including Kaduna State State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, the Nigerian First Lady, Aisha Buhari, the wife of the Vice President, Dolapo Osinbajo, the Chairman of the Governors’ Forum and Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, and the APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.
Bello has been accused of withholding workers’ salaries for up to 30 months. During the rally, El-Rufai knelt before the crowd , begging for forgiveness over unpaid salaries:
Experts say Nigeria’s electoral candidates run populist campaigns based on division, not development goals.
The elections in Bayelsa and Kogi have consolidated power around the APC.
A few years ago, PDP was the dominant party in Nigeria. Today, they are effectively being relegated. After securing the PDP stronghold of Bayelsa, the APC stands a chance of winning more battles in the oil-rich Niger Delta.
But electoral reforms will only come when there is political willpower, willpower Ikeakor believes did not exist with the PDP Federal Government and does not exist with this one.
