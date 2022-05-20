Ethiopia: Tigray rebels vow to release 4,200 POWs in effort to boost peace talks

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said in a 20 May statement that it had decided to release the prisoners after discussions with the African Union’s special envoy, Olusegun Obasanjo, who has been leading efforts to mediate between the warring parties. A lull in fighting allowed the largest aid convoy since the March truce to arrive in Tigray this past weekend, buoying hopes for peace.

“[P]er the promise we made to Chief Obasanjo, we have decided to release 4,208 prisoners of war,” the rebel group said. The TPLF said it had agreed to take “confidence building measures” towards a “peaceful resolution” of Ethiopia’s 18 month-long civil war.