Path to peace

Ethiopia: Tigray rebels vow to release 4,200 POWs in effort to boost peace talks

By Fred Harter
Posted on Friday, 20 May 2022 19:33

The Wider Image: Grim aftermath of Ethiopian battle offers rare clues of brutal war
Captive Ethiopian army soldiers get their water ration in a prison in the outskirts of Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Giulia Paravicini

Rebels from Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region have announced that they are releasing more than 4,200 prisoners of war, almost two months after they agreed to observe a “humanitarian truce” declared by the federal government.

The Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) said in a 20 May statement that it had decided to release the prisoners after discussions with the African Union’s special envoy, Olusegun Obasanjo, who has been leading efforts to mediate between the warring parties. A lull in fighting allowed the largest aid convoy since the March truce to arrive in Tigray this past weekend, buoying hopes for peace.

“[P]er the promise we made to Chief Obasanjo, we have decided to release 4,208 prisoners of war,” the rebel group said. The TPLF said it had agreed to take “confidence building measures” towards a “peaceful resolution” of Ethiopia’s 18 month-long civil war.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics