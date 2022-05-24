Toxic Legacy

South Africa: Anglo American coal spinoff Thungela faces emissions criticism ahead of AGM

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Tuesday, 24 May 2022 06:00

Cooling towers are pictured at a coal-based power station owned by Eskom in Duhva
Cooling towers at a coal-based power station owned by state power utility Eskom in Duhva, South Africa, February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

The first set of annual reports published by Thungela, the South African coal producer spun off by Anglo American 2021, have been attacked by shareholder activist group Just Share.

The “misleading” claims made by Thungela relate to areas including climate science, Just Share’s briefing says. Thungela holds its virtual AGM on 24 May.

The demerger meant that Anglo American offloaded its major environmental liabilities. Thungela produces thermal coal from seven mining operations in South Africa, most of which is exported to India and other Asian markets, the Middle East and North Africa. When it demerged from Anglo American in June 2021, Thungela set a target of reducing carbon emissions by 15% by 2025 from a starting point in 2016. It has yet to add any emission-reduction targets since then.

READ MORE Can South Africa bypass a gas transition and jump straight to renewables?

