South Africa: Anglo American coal spinoff Thungela faces emissions criticism ahead of AGM

The “misleading” claims made by Thungela relate to areas including climate science, Just Share’s briefing says. Thungela holds its virtual AGM on 24 May.

The demerger meant that Anglo American offloaded its major environmental liabilities. Thungela produces thermal coal from seven mining operations in South Africa, most of which is exported to India and other Asian markets, the Middle East and North Africa. When it demerged from Anglo American in June 2021, Thungela set a target of reducing carbon emissions by 15% by 2025 from a starting point in 2016. It has yet to add any emission-reduction targets since then.