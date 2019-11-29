South Africa: CFAO buys Steinhoff’s automotive business 

How the green economy will benefit copper miners
Billionaire founder of Ivanhoe Mines, Robert Friedland, sees the global effort to reduce carbon emissions as a lucrative opportunity for the mining sector.
By Théau Monnet
Posted on Friday, 29 November 2019 11:41
French firm, CFAO has purchased a 74.9% stake in Steinhoff’s automotive division, Unitrans. Steinhoff launched the subsidiary to "simplify" its portfolio after becoming embroiled in a major financial scandal two years ago.
The sale comes after eight months of negotiations between CFAO – which is owned by Toyota Tsusho Tosho Corporation – and Steinhoff. A local investment group, Kapela Holdings will acquire the remaining 25.1% of Unitrans’ capital.
CFAO mainly offers supply and logistics services to the local automotive sector. CFAO’s presence is relatively small compared to Unitrans which has 18 distributed brands, 99 points of sale, 6,000 employees and €1.5 billion in turnover.
CFAO will now have access to the largest African market for the sale of new vehicles.
More than 550,000 units were sold in South Africa in 2018, representing 45% of new vehicle sales on the continent, according to CFAO.
Steinhoff is gradually reducing its debt to cope with a financial malpractice scandal worth €6.5 billion. It has been selling off some of its 40 subsidiaries and holdings, in an attempt to restore its finances.
Steinhoff, founded in 1964, was originally a furniture manufacturer and later became a global conglomerate listed on the Johannesburg and Frankfurt stock exchanges. It has a presence in Europe, America, and Australia.
A few weeks ago, Steinhoff also announced that it was selling part of its Australian subsidiary, Greenlights Brand, and 25% of its shares in Pepco, through a public offering scheduled for next year.
The Unitrans brand will soon be replaced by CFAO Motors.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
Free download
NIGERIA FOCUS
A giant with feet of clay
Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s Nigeria Focus. Get your free PDF by completing the following form.
South Africans are significantly less confident that financial services can help make the country more prosperous compared with Kenyans and Nigerians, according to the Financial Prosperity Barometer published on November 25 by online payment service provider PayU.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.