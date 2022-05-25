Complicating factors

Rwanda-Zimbabwe ties under strain after investigators track down top genocidaire in Harare

By Farai Shawn Matiashe
Posted on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 10:15

Friends and relatives lift a man wounded by a motar fired by RPF at a downtown government held area in Kigali July 1, 1994. Four civilians died and 10 were wounded in the shelling. SCANNED FROM NEGATIVE REUTERS/Corinne Dufka AVD/CMC

Warming relations between Rwanda and Zimbabwe could take a hit after UN investigators tracked down a major suspect in the 1994 Rwandan genocide to the outskirts of Harare.

Earlier this month, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) announced that it had confirmed that Protais Mpiranya had died of tuberculosis in 2006 and was buried under a false name just outside Zimbabwe’s capital city. Mpiranya was alleged to have been a senior leader in the genocide and was the last of the major fugitives indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).

