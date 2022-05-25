Earlier this month, the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) announced that it had confirmed that Protais Mpiranya had died of tuberculosis in 2006 and was buried under a false name just outside Zimbabwe’s capital city. Mpiranya was alleged to have been a senior leader in the genocide and was the last of the major fugitives indicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR).
Rwanda-Zimbabwe ties under strain after investigators track down top genocidaire in Harare
Warming relations between Rwanda and Zimbabwe could take a hit after UN investigators tracked down a major suspect in the 1994 Rwandan genocide to the outskirts of Harare.