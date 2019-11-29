DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Zimbabwe after Mugabe, plus ça change...

talking africa podcast

Angola’s dream deferred, plus the promise of Nigerian fintech

By Nicholas Norbrook
Posted on Friday, 29 November 2019 17:05

President João Lourenço's initial reforms sparked hopes of real change.

Today, Angolans are asking themselves questions.

In the podcast, we discuss changes in Angola’s energy sector, and the huge money currently piling into Nigeria’s fintech sector.

———
Talking Africa on Spreaker
Talking Africa on Soundcloud
Talking Africa on YouTube
Talking Africa on Apple podcast
Talking Africa on Stitcher
Talking Africa on Spotify
And our RSS feed

More Podcasts
We value your privacy

The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.

Settings I Agree