Angola’s dream deferred, plus the promise of Nigerian fintech
President João Lourenço's initial reforms sparked hopes of real change.
Today, Angolans are asking themselves questions.
In the podcast, we discuss changes in Angola’s energy sector, and the huge money currently piling into Nigeria’s fintech sector.
———
Talking Africa on Spreaker
Talking Africa on Soundcloud
Talking Africa on YouTube
Talking Africa on Apple podcast
Talking Africa on Stitcher
Talking Africa on Spotify
And our RSS feed
Free download
NIGERIA FOCUS
A giant with feet of clay
Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s Nigeria Focus. Get your free PDF by completing the following form.