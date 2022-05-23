Medical leave

Guinea: The details surrounding Alpha Condé’s latest evacuation

By Diawo Barry
Posted on Monday, 23 May 2022 12:44

Alpha Condé, 12 October 2020. © CAROL VALADE/AFP

After returning from Abu Dhabi on 8 April on Mamadi Doumbouya’s orders, Guinea’s former president Alpha Condé again went abroad for treatment, this time to Turkey.

Overthrown on 5 September, Alpha Condé left Guinea again on 21 May. The plane carrying him landed in Istanbul, Turkey, late in the day. A communiqué from the junta in power in Conakry, which was issued the previous evening, had announced that Professor Alpha Condé was going abroad for medical appointments.

According to the text read by Lieutenant-Colonel Aminata Diallo, spokesperson for the Comité National de Rassemblement pour le Développement (CNRD), this decision is motivated not only by “respect for the former president’s dignity and integrity”, but also by “humanitarian reasons”.

