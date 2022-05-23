Guinea: The details surrounding Alpha Condé’s latest evacuation

Overthrown on 5 September, Alpha Condé left Guinea again on 21 May. The plane carrying him landed in Istanbul, Turkey, late in the day. A communiqué from the junta in power in Conakry, which was issued the previous evening, had announced that Professor Alpha Condé was going abroad for medical appointments.

According to the text read by Lieutenant-Colonel Aminata Diallo, spokesperson for the Comité National de Rassemblement pour le Développement (CNRD), this decision is motivated not only by “respect for the former president’s dignity and integrity”, but also by “humanitarian reasons”.