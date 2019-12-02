Côte d’Ivoire: if Gbagbo and Bédié run, then so will I – Ouattara

Museveni: The opposition are opportunists, they have no ideology
Uganda's president Yoweri Museveni could face one of his toughest opponents yet in elections planned for 2021, as politician-pop singer Bobi Wine whips up anti-Museveni sentiment.
By Vincent Duhem, in Katiola
Posted on Monday, 2 December 2019 10:55
On a four-day visit to the Hambol region, President Alassane Ouattara laid down a gauntlet for his rivals Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo: he does not wish to run in 2020 elections but he won't stand back if others of his generation run.
With 10 months to go before the presidential election in October 2020, every public appearance is a chance to send messages. While on a state visit to the north-central Hambol region, President Alassane Ouattara fielded questions on whether or not he would run for another term.
During this four-day tour, Ouattara was able to show that the wear and tear of power had not affected his ability to bring together supporters in his stronghold of northern Côte d’Ivoire.
Elected eight years ago, the head of state still draws crowds like few other politicians.
This Saturday, 30 November, about 10,000 people – sympathisers and the curious – gathered at the Thomas d’Aquin Ouattara stadium in Katiola for the final rally of his tour.
ADO, as he is known, took a lap of honour, greeting an enthusiastic crowd from the roof of his vehicle.
The President talked about the next election deadline:
Without ever mentioning them directly, Ouattara then tackled the subject of former presidents Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo:
The article continues below
Free download
NIGERIA FOCUS
A giant with feet of clay
Complete the form for your free download of The Africa Report’s Nigeria Focus. Get your free PDF by completing the following form.
A few minutes later, Ouattara told the press:
Ouattara believes that the Constitution passed in 2016 allows him to run again, something contested by a large part of the opposition.
While he had opened up to his close aides and some officials in the sub-region for many months, this is the first time Ouattara has made this speech in public.
It came as Henri Konan Bédié appears ever more likely to run as candidate for the Parti Démocratique de Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI) in 2020.
The former president has not yet revealed his intentions.
But Bédié decided to postpone the PDCI convention, initially scheduled for October, in which the party will nominate its candidate. Its date is still unknown, but it should take place in the second half of 2020.
According to several sources, Ouattara doubts the ability of Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, his first choice to succeed him, to win against the opposition coalition that Henri Konan Bédié currently represents.
Bédié has tried tried to bring on board Laurent Gbagbo and Guillaume Soro, the former Speaker of the national assembly.
In Katiola, Ouattara also gave indications on the outlines of the constitutional reform he wishes to implement, and on the new electoral code that will soon be presented to parliament.
In particular, he expressed support for the establishment of a deposit system, and the need for sponsors, to reduce the number of candidates for the presidential election.
On the other hand, ADO seemed to reject the idea of reintroducing an age limit of 75 years to run for president, which would prevent Bédié, Gbagbo and himself from running.
On Thursday evening, during a meeting with regional officials in which two PDCI officials, Gaston Ouassénan Koné and Jean-Louis Billon, participated, he insisted that “this constitution will not be amended to prevent anyone from running”.
Ouattara concluded by saying that the current Electoral Commission will organise the 2020 elections in a competent manner.
The new IEC is contested by a large part of the opposition, including Gbagbo’s Front Populaire Ivorien and the PDCI, which have refused to join it and still see it as biased in favour of the government.
This article first appeared in Jeune Afrique.
Nigeria’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ran an tough campaign in the Niger Delta’s governorship elections to win the People's Democratic Party (PDP) stronghold of Bayelsa for the very first time in the party’s history.
The Africa Report uses cookies to provide you with a quality user experience, measure audience, and provide you with personalized advertising. By continuing on The Africa Report, you agree to the use of cookies under the terms of our privacy policy.
You can change your preferences at any time.