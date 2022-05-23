clean slate

African legislators make vain appeal for debt cancellation

By Eric Olander
Posted on Monday, 23 May 2022 13:58

Stockbrokers trade on the floor of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in Harare, February 24, 2015. ZSE on Monday lifted the suspension of hotel group Meikles Africa after the company threatened to take court action, shelve new investment and a possible listing of a subsidiary. Meikles, which owns two premier hotels in the capital Harare and the resort town of Victoria Falls, was suspended last week to allow for an investigation on whether it overstated a debt owed by the central bank. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Legislative leaders from across Africa issued a joint appeal on Tuesday for creditor nations to cancel some of the continent’s outstanding debts. 

The parliamentarians are meeting this week in Abuja for the first-ever gathering of the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP) that was founded in 2019 and, not surprising, debt relief is among the top items on their agenda.

