David Malpass, president of the World Bank Group, made it clear on 18 May: “Rising food prices are having a devastating impact on the poorest and most vulnerable populations.” According to the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA), the continent is the most impacted, as 29 of its countries will face a “serious food crisis” in the coming months. As per the findings of the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO), food prices in Africa have increased by 39% compared to the average over the last five years.

